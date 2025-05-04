Jordan Walker News: Idle for first game of day
Walker is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Walker will take a seat for the early game to clear a spot in the lineup at designated hitter for Alec Burleson, one of three left-handed hitters the Cardinals will deploy at the top of the order to counter Mets right-hander Blake Tidwell. Expect Walker to check back into the starting nine for the second game of the day against Mets righty Tylor Megill.
