Jordan Walker News: Out of lineup again Monday

Walker is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Tigers.

The Cardinals using Ivan Herrera mostly at designated hitter since his return from the injured list last week has affected Walker, as Alec Burleson has started in the outfield over Walker all three times the team has faced a righty during that span. Walker homered for the Cardinals' lone run in Saturday's win versus the Royals in his last start, but he's sporting just a .528 OPS on the season.