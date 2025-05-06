Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg Injury: Needs rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Westburg (hamstring) is with Triple-A Norfolk and will work out for a couple days before getting into rehab games later this week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

There was a report last week that Westburg may not need a rehab assignment, but we can now rule out a return when first eligible Wednesday. If he only needs a couple rehab games he could still be activated by the end of the weekend, but those in weekly leagues should try to get him out of lineups.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
