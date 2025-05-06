Jordan Westburg Injury: Needs rehab assignment
Westburg (hamstring) is with Triple-A Norfolk and will work out for a couple days before getting into rehab games later this week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
There was a report last week that Westburg may not need a rehab assignment, but we can now rule out a return when first eligible Wednesday. If he only needs a couple rehab games he could still be activated by the end of the weekend, but those in weekly leagues should try to get him out of lineups.
