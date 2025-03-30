Jorge Alcala News: Struggles in loss

Alcala (0-1) took the loss in Saturday's 5-1 defeat to the Cardinals. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while failing to record an out in the sixth inning.

Alcala was hit in the shoulder area by a line drive on the first batter he faced. While he stayed in the game and there wasn't a report of an injury, he may have been rattled as he then had trouble throwing strikes. Hopefully it's a minor setback as he has upside with his velocity (reaching a career-high 101.2 mph last summer) to be an impact setup man.