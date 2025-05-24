Jorge Mateo News: Swipes two bags across doubleheader

Mateo went a combined 1-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run across both games of a doubleheader split against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Mateo began Game 1 on the bench but entered as a pinch runner in the eighth inning, reaching second on a stolen base before striking out in his lone plate appearance in the 10th. He got the start in center field in the nightcap and played a key role on offense, drawing a walk in the ninth inning before stealing second base again and subsequently coming around to score the decisive run on a Dylan Carlson double. Mateo is slashing just .209/.244/.279 on the season with no home runs and only one RBI through 45 plate appearances, but he's been able to make some impact with his speed, notching nine thefts on 10 attempts.