Jorge Polanco News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Polanco is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Polanco started the previous six games and experienced his first real slump of the season, as he went 3-for-25 with a double and three RBI during that stretch. The 31-year-old still has an impressive .327/.373/.653 slash line with nine homers and 28 RBI through 111 plate appearances this year. Cal Raleigh will rest his legs as the designated hitter Sunday while Mitch Garver starts at catcher.