Jorge Soler Injury: Aiming to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 2:54pm

Soler (groin) is not in Saturday's starting lineup against the Orioles, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Soler was scratched from the lineup before Friday's game due to groin tightness (though he was able to pinch hit in the eighth inning), and he is aiming to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale, per Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com. Jo Adell will start in right field again and bat seventh against Orioles right-hander Kyle Gibson. Soler has gone 5-for-27 with one home run and five RBI since the beginning of May.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
