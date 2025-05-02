Jorge Soler News: Goes deep again Thursday

Soler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.

Soler's two-run blast in the third inning helped the Angels take an early lead, but a late-game bullpen implosion led to the team's sixth straight loss. Soler began May the way he finished April -- with a long ball -- and he's now driven in at least one run in three straight contests. However, the veteran slugger has gone 13 consecutive games without a multi-hit effort and is batting just .180 with a 28.8 percent strikeout rate during that span.