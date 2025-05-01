Jorge Soler News: Launches fifth homer

Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to Seattle.

Soler tied the game 2-2 with his solo shot in the third frame, but the Mariners went on to score seven of the game's final eight runs. The long ball snapped a 12-game homerless stretch for Soler, who batted .200 with a 29.2 percent strikeout rate during the power drought, though five of his nine hits were doubles. On the campaign, Soler is slashing .243/.304/.456 with five home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs over 115 plate appearances.