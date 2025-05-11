Jorge Soler News: Rejoining lineup Sunday
Soler (groin) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Soler was out of the lineup for the previous two games due to a groin injury, though the fact that he was deployed as a pinch hitter in Friday's 4-1 loss suggested that the Angels weren't too concerned about the issue. He'll take back his normal duties at DH in the series finale and should be in store for a full slate of starts during the Angels' upcoming six-game week.
