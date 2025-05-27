Jose Altuve News: Four-hit game Tuesday

Altuve went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 11-1 victory over Athletics.

In what has been a slow start to 2025, Altuve turned in his best game of the season Tuesday. The 35-year-old's first four-hit, multi-home run performance of the year catapulted his OPS from .685 to .738. The Astros star appears to be finding his rhythm at the plate, slashing .305/.354/.525 over his past 15 games.