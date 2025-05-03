Jose Alvarado News: Collects save No. 6

Alvarado struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to pick up a save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pitching on two days of rest, Alvarado needed just 11 pitches to finish off the Diamondbacks on Thursday. He struck out Geraldo Perdomo to record the final out of the night and pick up his sixth save of the season, lowering his ERA to a minuscule 1.72 through 15.2 innings.