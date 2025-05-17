Jose Alvarado News: Picks up seventh save

Alvarado retired the final two batters of the ninth inning to collect a save in Friday's win over the Pirates.

The Phillies began the ninth inning with Daniel Robert on the mound in a non-save situation, but after the 30-year-old reliever walked in a run, Alvarado entered the game with an 8-4 lead and the bases loaded with one out. He needed just six pitches to put an end to Pittsburgh's late rally and pick up his seventh save of the young season. He now owns a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 20 frames.