Jose Anderson News: Promoted to Single-A
Anderson was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to Single-A Carolina on Tuesday.
Among age-appropriate prospects, Anderson was arguably the best position player in the ACL, as he slashed .333/.467/.750 with three home runs and three steals in 10 games. His 17.8 percent walk rate and 20 percent strikeout rate portend more success at Single-A, where he'll be joining a loaded Mudcats roster. Anderson played eight games in center field and one game in right field while in Arizona.
