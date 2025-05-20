Jose Anderson News: Promoted to Single-A

Anderson was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to Single-A Carolina on Tuesday.

Among age-appropriate prospects, Anderson was arguably the best position player in the ACL, as he slashed .333/.467/.750 with three home runs and three steals in 10 games. His 17.8 percent walk rate and 20 percent strikeout rate portend more success at Single-A, where he'll be joining a loaded Mudcats roster. Anderson played eight games in center field and one game in right field while in Arizona.