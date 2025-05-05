Fantasy Baseball
Jose Barrero News: Goes deep in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 10:58pm

Barrero went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Monday's 6-3 win against the Pirates.

Barrero plated half of the Cardinals' runs in the contest, knocking a solo shot in the third inning and adding a two-run double in the sixth. The homer was the 27-year-old's first as a big-leaguer since 2023 -- he spent all of his time last year and the beginning of this season in the minors. Barrero has gotten into six contests with the Cardinals since being called up in late April and has gone 3-for-13.

