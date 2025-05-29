Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Berrios headshot

Jose Berrios News: Blanks A's for second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2025 at 8:03pm

Berrios (2-2) earned the win Thursday over the A's, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

Berrios turned in his best start of the year Thursday, matching a season high with nine strikeouts en route to his first win since April 7. The 31-year-old Berrios has turned in quality starts in five of his last six outings. His ERA is down to 3.86 with a 1.30 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB across 12 starts (70 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a tough home matchup with the Phillies in his next start.

Jose Berrios
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now