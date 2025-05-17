Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero News: Swipes two bags in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Caballero went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Caballero sparked a four-run fifth inning, leading off with a single, swiping two bases and scoring the game's first run. The 28-year-old has hit safely in five straight games and has tallied nine steals in the month of May. On the season, he's hitting .260 with one home run, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and 12 steals across 113 plate appearances.

Jose Caballero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now