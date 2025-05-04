Jose Caballero News: Taking seat Sunday
Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Caballero will check out of the lineup after he started each of the last five games. Three of those starts came at shortstop, and he could see most of his playing time against right-handers at that position while the Rays have been scaling back the struggling Taylor Walls' playing time of late.
