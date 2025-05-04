Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Caballero will check out of the lineup after he started each of the last five games. Three of those starts came at shortstop, and he could see most of his playing time against right-handers at that position while the Rays have been scaling back the struggling Taylor Walls' playing time of late.

Jose Caballero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now