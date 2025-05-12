Jose Castillo News: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Diamondbacks designated Castillo for assignment Monday.

Castillo will lose his spot in the Arizona bullpen with the Diamondbacks activating right-hander Kendall Graveman (back) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. After getting called up from Triple-A Reno on May 1, Castillo filled a low-leverage relief role and gave up eight earned runs on 10 hits and three walks in 6.1 innings across five appearances. The 29-year-old lefty is likely to clear waivers and will have the option of either accepting an outright assignment to Reno or electing free agency.