Jose Castillo

Jose Castillo News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

The Diamondbacks designated Castillo for assignment Monday.

Castillo will lose his spot in the Arizona bullpen with the Diamondbacks activating right-hander Kendall Graveman (back) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. After getting called up from Triple-A Reno on May 1, Castillo filled a low-leverage relief role and gave up eight earned runs on 10 hits and three walks in 6.1 innings across five appearances. The 29-year-old lefty is likely to clear waivers and will have the option of either accepting an outright assignment to Reno or electing free agency.

Jose Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
