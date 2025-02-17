Jose Corniell Injury: Aims for July or August

Corniell (elbow) has begun playing catch and could be game-ready by July or August, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Corniell is 10 months removed from a right UCL repair. The 21-year-old is on the Rangers' 40-man roster but has yet to advance past A-ball, so he's not a real candidate to see action in the majors this season. He could, however, be a candidate for the 60-day injured list if the Rangers need to free up a 40-man roster spot.