Jose De Leon headshot

Jose De Leon News: Nets minor-league deal with Red Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

De Leon signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

De Leon will return to the United States after he spent the 2024 season pitching in Puerto Rico. The right-hander most recently pitched in the MLB in 2023, producing a 4.67 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 17.1 innings in 12 appearances, including one start, with the Twins.

