Jose Fermin Injury: Out with elbow impingement

The Angels placed Fermin on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 15, due to a right elbow impingement.

Fermin was called up by the Halos in late April and allowed five earned runs with a 12:5 K:BB over his first 7.2 frames in the majors. The right-hander will be eligible to be reinstated in late May, though it's unclear if he's expected to be available at that point.