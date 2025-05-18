Jose Fermin Injury: Out with elbow impingement
The Angels placed Fermin on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 15, due to a right elbow impingement.
Fermin was called up by the Halos in late April and allowed five earned runs with a 12:5 K:BB over his first 7.2 frames in the majors. The right-hander will be eligible to be reinstated in late May, though it's unclear if he's expected to be available at that point.
