Jose Fermin News: Eyeing final bench spot

The Cardinals' final bench spot will likely come down to Fermin or Jose Barrero, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Fermin already has a spot on the 40-man roster, whereas Barrero is in camp as a non-roster invitee. Slated to turn 26 later this month, Fermin has gone 7-for-28 with a 2:5 K:BB over 14 contests this spring. While Fermin slashed .311/.424/.500 last season at Triple-A Memphis, he's managed just a .189/.283/.221 batting line in 66 games with the Cardinals over the last two seasons.