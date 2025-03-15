Fantasy Baseball
Jose Fermin News: Eyeing final bench spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

The Cardinals' final bench spot will likely come down to Fermin or Jose Barrero, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Fermin already has a spot on the 40-man roster, whereas Barrero is in camp as a non-roster invitee. Slated to turn 26 later this month, Fermin has gone 7-for-28 with a 2:5 K:BB over 14 contests this spring. While Fermin slashed .311/.424/.500 last season at Triple-A Memphis, he's managed just a .189/.283/.221 batting line in 66 games with the Cardinals over the last two seasons.

