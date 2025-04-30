Jose Leclerc Injury: Shifts to 60-day injured list

The Athletics transferred Leclerc (lat) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Leclerc landed on the IL one week ago with a right lat strain and had been slated to receive a second opinion on the injury this week. The Athletics haven't revealed the findings of his recent medical evaluations, but Leclerc clearly wasn't expected to be ready to pitch anytime soon. The veteran righty had struggled in a setup role for the Athletics prior to getting hurt, as he gave up six earned runs on 13 hits and five walks over nine innings in his first 10 appearances of the season.