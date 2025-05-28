Fantasy Baseball
Jose Quintana headshot

Jose Quintana Injury: Set to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Quintana (shoulder) is preparing to come off the injured list to start Sunday against the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander threw 71 pitches across four frames during his rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday, priming him to rejoin Milwaukee's rotation this weekend in Philadelphia. Quintana was pitching well prior to the shoulder injury and had a 2.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 34 innings.

Jose Quintana
Milwaukee Brewers
