Jose Quintana Injury: Set to return Sunday

Quintana (shoulder) is preparing to come off the injured list to start Sunday against the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander threw 71 pitches across four frames during his rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday, priming him to rejoin Milwaukee's rotation this weekend in Philadelphia. Quintana was pitching well prior to the shoulder injury and had a 2.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 34 innings.