Jose Quintana headshot

Jose Quintana Injury: Throwing 45-pitch bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Quintana (shoulder) will throw roughly 45 pitches in a bullpen session Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The bullpen session will include two "up-downs" to simulate rest in between innings. The Brewers will make a determination on the next steps for Quintana based on how the hurler feels during the session and how he recovers. Quintana has been sidelined since mid-May with a left shoulder impingement.

Jose Quintana
Milwaukee Brewers
