Jose Quintana News: Reinstated for Sunday's start
The Brewers activated Quintana (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game at Philadelphia.
The veteran left-hander is rejoining Milwaukee's rotation Sunday after missing the past three weeks due to a shoulder impingement. Quintana threw 71 pitches across four innings during his lone rehab outing, so he could face some minor workload limitations in his first start back with the Brewers.
