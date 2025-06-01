Jose Quintana News: Throws five frames in return

Quintana did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over Philadelphia. He yielded two runs on four hits and four walks over five innings while striking out three batters.

Quintana made his first start since May 9 after spending nearly a month on the injured list with a shoulder issue. He threw only 48 of 82 pitches for strikes but tossed three scoreless innings after giving up a run in each of the first two frames. Quintana earned a win in each of his first four starts this season but has since posted a 5.28 ERA over 15.1 frames in his last three outings. He'll carry a 2.77 ERA into his next matchup, which is lined up to be at home against the Padres.