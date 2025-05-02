Fantasy Baseball
Jose Ramirez Injury: Exits game due to leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 4:57pm

Ramirez (leg) left in the third inning of Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ramirez appeared to injure his right leg while stepping on first base to beat out a throw. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, and an update from the Guardians should be announced once he undergoes further tests. Daniel Schneemann pinch ran for Ramirez and will remain in the game at second base while Gabriel Arias shifts to third.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
