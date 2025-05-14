Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Clubs three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run homer and an additional scored in Wednesday's 9-5 loss against the Brewers.

The 32-year-old launched a three-run shot to center field during the eighth inning to cut into a 7-2 deficit, but Cleveland was unable to rally any further. It was Ramirez's second homer in as many days, which brings his total to eight for the season. In addition to the long balls, the third baseman continues to be one of the most productive hitters in the league with 12 steals and a .295/.363/.510 slash line through 41 games.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now