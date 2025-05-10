Fantasy Baseball
Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 5:12am

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Phillies.

Ramirez finished off the scoring with his homer in the seventh inning. It was his first long ball in 15 games and sixth of the season. It didn't take long for Ramirez to shake off the ankle injury that forced him to miss one game. In the five games since, he's 6-for-20 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI.

