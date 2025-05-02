Jose Ramirez News: Makes franchise history

Ramirez went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Ramirez was pivotal in the Guardians' walk-off win, singling in the tying run then scoring the winning run after he stole second base. With the steal, he entered the franchise's record books as the first player in Cleveland's history to record 250 stolen bases and 250 home runs. The swipe was his seventh of the season.