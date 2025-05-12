Jose Ramirez News: Swipes three bags

Ramirez went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, three stolen bases and two walks in Monday's win over Milwaukee.

Ramirez singled, stole two bags and scored in the fourth inning. He later walked and scored again after swiping his third base of the night. It was his first multi-steal game of the year and first time stealing three in one contest since 2021. Ramirez has gone 15-for-40 (.375) over his last 11 games, raising his slash line to .289/.356/.472 with 12 steals through 163 plate appearances.