Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Swipes three bags

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Ramirez went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, three stolen bases and two walks in Monday's win over Milwaukee.

Ramirez singled, stole two bags and scored in the fourth inning. He later walked and scored again after swiping his third base of the night. It was his first multi-steal game of the year and first time stealing three in one contest since 2021. Ramirez has gone 15-for-40 (.375) over his last 11 games, raising his slash line to .289/.356/.472 with 12 steals through 163 plate appearances.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now