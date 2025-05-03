Jose Ruiz Injury: Lands on IL with neck spasms

The Phillies placed Ruiz on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to neck spasms, retroactive to May 1, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ruiz may have tweaked his neck during his last outing against the Nationals on Wednesday, when he struck out two batters over 1.1 scoreless innings without allowing a hit or walk. He's eligible to return from the IL on May 16, but he'll undergo further testing to determine a clear timeline for his return. Ranger Suarez (back) was reinstated from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.