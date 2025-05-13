Jose Siri Injury: Ahead of schedule in recovery

Siri is progressing more quickly than expected in his recovery from a fractured tibia and has already resumed baseball activities, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

There's still no date set for Siri to begin a rehab assignment, but the 29-year-old outfielder could beat the 8-10 week timeline he was originally given for his return when he went down in mid-April. In his absence, Tyrone Taylor has see the bulk of the action in center field, with Jeff McNeil also in the mix.