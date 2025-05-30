Jose Soriano News: Shuts down Guards

Soriano (4-5) picked up the win Friday after throwing six shutout innings allowing just four hits and four walks. He also recorded two strikeouts during the 4-1 victory over the Guardians.

Soriano rebounded nicely from his shortest start in six outings with a shutdown performance against the Guardians. He didn't have his best stuff, tying his season-high for walks with four and striking out just two batters, but was effective nonetheless. That 26-year-old made it six outings in a row allowing three or fewer runs, striking out 26 batters in the 34.2 innings those outings spanned.