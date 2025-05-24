Jose Soriano News: Struggles versus Marlins

Soriano (3-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Marlins.

Soriano threw 97 pitches (52 strikes) in the outing, which saw him fail to complete five innings for the first time since April 22 versus the Pirates. The right-hander has walked at least three batters in four straight starts, though he hasn't given up more than three runs in any of those outings. He's now at a 3.73 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 47:30 K:BB across 62.2 innings over 11 starts this season. Soriano's walk rate (4.3 BB/9) is too high to sustain success in the long run. He is projected to make his next start at Cleveland.