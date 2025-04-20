Fantasy Baseball
Jose Suarez headshot

Jose Suarez News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Suarez was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Sunday.

Suarez will now be placed on waivers by Atlanta after producing a 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with five strikeouts over 7.1 innings in three appearances out of the bullpen. If he clears waivers, he'll either be outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett, released by the team or elect free agency. The transaction makes room for Scott Blewett on Atlanta's 40-man roster after the team traded for Blewett from the Orioles on Sunday.

