Jose Suarez News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Suarez was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Sunday.

Suarez will now be placed on waivers by Atlanta after producing a 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with five strikeouts over 7.1 innings in three appearances out of the bullpen. If he clears waivers, he'll either be outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett, released by the team or elect free agency. The transaction makes room for Scott Blewett on Atlanta's 40-man roster after the team traded for Blewett from the Orioles on Sunday.