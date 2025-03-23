Jose Suarez News: Traded to Atlanta

Suarez was acquired by Atlanta from the Angels on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Ian Anderson, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Suarez made 99 appearances for the Angels since making his MLB debut in 2019, but he'll now continue his career in Atlanta. The left-hander started in three of his 22 outings last year and had a 6.02 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 56:27 K:BB over 52.1 innings. He'll likely fill a long-relief role with his new team, assuming he even sticks on the big-league roster.