Jose Tena News: Sitting in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

After heading to the bench for Saturday's 11-6 win while Nick Lodolo took the hill for Cincinnati, the lefty-hitting Tena will remain on the bench Sunday against a right-handed starter (Nick Martinez). The Nationals had given Tena a look as their primary third baseman after Paul DeJong (orbital) landed on the injured list in mid-April, but Tena may be falling out of favor after going 0-for-13 with a walk and seven strikeouts over his last four starts. Amed Rosario will get the call at third base for the second day in a row.

