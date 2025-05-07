Jose Tena News: Taking seat Wednesday

Tena is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Tena appears to be occupying the strong side of a platoon at third base with the right-handed-hitting Amed Rosario, who will get the start Wednesday while the Guardians send southpaw Logan Allen to the hill. Since Paul DeJong (orbital) went on the injured list April 16 to open up playing time at the hot corner, Tena is slashing .235/.264/.333 with zero home runs and stolen bases and seven RBI over 15 games.