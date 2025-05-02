Jose Trevino News: Gets Reds on board early

Trevino went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 9-1 win over the Cardinals.

Trevino put the Reds up early with a two-run homer in the second inning and later delivered a run with a sacrifice fly. He's filled in well for Tyler Stephenson (oblique), posting a .909 OPS with three homers through 25 games, but Trevino's run as the primary backstop could end this weekend. Stephenson made what was expected to be his final start on rehab assignment Thursday.