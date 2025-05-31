Jose Urena News: Designated for assignment
The Blue Jays designated Urena for assignment Saturday.
Urena has surrendered five earned runs in 12.1 innings since joining the Blue Jays on May 3. Despite his improved performance after a rough start with the Mets, he'll now be pushed off the 26-man and 40-man rosters to make room for Easton Lucas, who was recalled to Toronto in a corresponding move. Urena owns a 4.78 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across his MLB career, but his recent run with the Jays may capture the attention of other teams in need of pitching help.
