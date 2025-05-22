Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Urena headshot

Jose Urena News: Used in mop-up duty Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 7:52am

Urena gave up two hits and struck out one in two scoreless innings of relief Wednesday during a 14-0 win over the Padres.

The right-hander threw 35 pitches (24 strikes), which could leave him unavailable to provide any length out of the bullpen when Eric Lauer makes his next scheduled start Friday in Tampa Bay. Urena has a 4.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings over four appearances (two starts) since joining the Blue Jays, but he seems unlikely to be a factor in the team's rotation any time soon, given his recent usage.

Jose Urena
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now