Jose Urena News: Used in mop-up duty Wednesday

Urena gave up two hits and struck out one in two scoreless innings of relief Wednesday during a 14-0 win over the Padres.

The right-hander threw 35 pitches (24 strikes), which could leave him unavailable to provide any length out of the bullpen when Eric Lauer makes his next scheduled start Friday in Tampa Bay. Urena has a 4.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings over four appearances (two starts) since joining the Blue Jays, but he seems unlikely to be a factor in the team's rotation any time soon, given his recent usage.