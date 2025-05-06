Fantasy Baseball
Josh Bell

Josh Bell Injury: On bench for matinee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Bell (groin) is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Bell hasn't seen the field since Friday due to the groin issue, and his absence will extend into Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill. It's unclear if the veteran slugger will be available for the nightcap. James Wood is receiving another look at designated hitter while Alex Call starts in left field with Bell out.

Josh Bell
Washington Nationals

