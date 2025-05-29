Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Finally notches multi-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Bell went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Wednesday in a 9-0 win over Seattle.

Bell slugged a solo homer to left field in the second inning and added two singles for his first multi-hit effort of the season. Incredibly, it took him 46 contests to achieve that feat, which explains why his season slash line still stands at a paltry .166/.264/.318. Bell has supplied a bit of pop with seven homers and has recorded a solid 10.7 percent walk rate, which have helped him remain as the Nationals' primary DH despite his slow start to the campaign.

Josh Bell
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now