Josh Bell News: Homers again Friday

Bell went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 9-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

After failing to record a multi-hit effort in any of his first 45 games this season, Bell has gone 7-for-14 with three homers and seven RBI over the last three contests. The 32-year-old put the Nationals ahead briefly in the third inning with his blast Friday. He's up to nine homers, 22 RBI, 18 runs scored and a .181/.277/.361 slash line. He's added just one double and one triple this season after recording at least 20 doubles in each of the last seven full-length campaigns, so he still has work to do in the power department, though that should come naturally if he can continue hitting at a higher level.