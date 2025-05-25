Josh Bell News: Sitting amid struggles

Bell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The switch-hitting Bell has produced an abysmal .065/.216/.129 slash line over 37 plate appearances against lefties this season, and the Nationals seem content to treat him as a platoon player for the time being. He'll remain on the bench for the second day in a row as the Nationals face off against another Giants lefty, this time Robbie Ray.