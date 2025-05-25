Fantasy Baseball
Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Sitting amid struggles vs. lefties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Bell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The switch-hitting Bell has produced an abysmal .065/.216/.129 over 37 plate appearances against lefties this season, and the Nationals seem content to treat him as a platoon player for the time being. He'll remain on the bench for the second day in a row as the Nationals face off against another Giants lefty (Robbie Ray).

Josh Bell
Washington Nationals
