Josh Hader News: Earns 13th save

Hader earned the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mariners, allowing one hit while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hader worked around a single while throwing 13 of 17 pitches for strikes. The southpaw has now allowed just one run across eight appearances in May and has delivered scoreless outings in 18 of 21 games this season. He's a perfect 13-for-13 in save chances, sporting a 1.57 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB across 23 innings.